ProVeg Webinar: Veganising Classic Products – Hear From the Experts

ProVeg International is hosting a webinar titled Lessons Learned from Brands Who Veganised Classic Products on 14th July, 11:00 am (CET).

Food-industry leaders are invited to join the discussion to hear unique insights on this topic from an expert panel which includes: Jochen Pfeifer, a Research fellow at Mondelez International; Carole Bingley, a Technical Specialist at RSSL; and Corjan van den Berg, CEO of FUMI ingredients.

Whilst veganising traditional products is not a new thing, the demand for plant-based versions of products people know and love has increased in recent years. In the past month alone, we’ve seen LoveRaw launch its vegan Ferrero Rocher style choc balls, Violife introduce plant-based versions of three popular dairy dips, and Chinese seasoning brand Weipa release a vegan version of its highly popular soup stock.

“Many flexitarian consumers are looking to combine the taste and texture of products they love with the nutritional and environmental benefits of increasing the plant-based portion of their diet,” explains Carole Bingley, Technical Specialist, RSSL.

To be successful in this category, however, the product needs to achieve the same taste and texture as its well-loved original. But, how do you veganise something without sacrificing quality? Join ProVeg and their panel of experts as they discuss how to overcome the challenges when it comes to veganising classic products.

The 45-minute webinar will cover:

The key benefits for brands that switch to plant-based products

How multifunctional ingredients can help you to optimise taste and texture while avoiding long ingredient lists

The role of equipment and finding the right supplier for your challenge

Best-practice examples, including replacing eggs, butter, and milk powder in classic recipes

ProVeg International’s New Food Insights webinar series aims to provide interactive discussions with industry experts in order to help food-industry leaders harness the power of plant-based foods and ingredients. Register for the webinar for free today.