Quorn’s Message on World Vegan Day: “Recharge, Rebuild and Head Back Towards Growth”

On World Vegan Day 2023, we spoke with vegan business leaders around the world to invite them to share their thoughts and insights as we approach the end of what has been a turbulent year for many in the industry.

We asked, what is your message for the plant-based community on this WVD as we look ahead to 2024? Here, Consumer Director Gill Riley shares a message from Quorn Foods on this special day of reflection about veganism.

Respond to the consumer’s needs

By Gill Riley

Changes in consumer behaviour led by turbulence in the global economy have resulted in a slowdown in the meat alternatives category, but it comes against a backdrop of many years of strong and rapid category growth.

The macro drivers of health, sustainability and animal welfare are very much still prevalent for the category. We also know that the top purchase driver is ‘’fancying a change from meat’’. These factors show us that there’s still so much headroom for future growth.

The current economic pressures mean that value for money is now also a crucial consideration for most shoppers. So, what’s most important right now is that we help shoppers come through these challenges, by providing great-tasting, affordable meal solutions from a brand they know and trust.

It’s vital for brands to respond to the changing needs of the consumer.

We expect the category to recharge, rebuild and head back towards growth. Excitement ultimately comes from new product innovation and consistently great-tasting products. This is what entices first-time meat reducers, as well as keeping loyal vegan, vegetarian and flexitarian shoppers interested.

Recruitment into the category through a brand that shoppers trust and love is key, now more than ever, and we have exciting plans in the pipeline to ensure that meat-free remains appealing, exciting, and accessible with Quorn.