The Evolution of a Meat Industry Trade Fair: “Rethinking Meat and Proteins” is Theme for IFFA 2025

Under the motto “Rethinking Meat and Proteins”, IFFA 2025 will feature a dedicated “New Proteins” product area. The international meat and protein industry will convene from 3rd to 8th May 2025 in Frankfurt am Main for IFFA – Technology for Meat and Alternative Proteins, which continues its shift in interest towards alternative proteins.

The International Trade Fair for the Meat Industry, known as IFFA, has traditionally been a leading global trade fair focused on the meat industry, showcasing innovations in meat processing, packaging, and sales. However, in recent years, there has been a notable shift in IFFA’s focus, reflecting broader industry and consumer trends towards alternative proteins.

The protein world is rapidly developing

This shift is primarily driven by growing consumer demand for sustainable and ethical food choices, including plant-based and cell-cultured meat alternatives. The rising concern about the environmental impact of traditional livestock farming, along with health and animal welfare considerations, has significantly fueled this interest.

As a result, IFFA has expanded its scope to include alternative proteins, incorporating exhibitors and seminars focused on the latest developments in plant-based meats, cultured meats, and other meat substitutes. Last year the organisers announced that there would be a focus on cell-cultivated proteins at the 2025 event, highlighting the growing convergence of traditional meat industry players with the burgeoning alternative protein sector, and suggesting a more integrated and diversified future for the global food industry.

“The world of proteins is developing rapidly and new products are emerging alongside the classic meat,” say the event organisers.

This trend aligns with the interests of a growing segment of IFFA visitors and exhibitors, many of whom are looking to diversify their offerings and explore new business opportunities in the alternative protein space. It’s a clear sign that the industry recognizes the importance of innovation in meeting changing consumer preferences and the need for more sustainable food production methods.

Making food production smarter and more sustainable

Johannes Schmid-Wiedersheim, Director of IFFA, explains: “Over the past few months, we have developed many new ideas together with our industry partners. The most important key points relate to an adapted exhibition concept and a separate exhibition area for the topic of New Proteins. The motto of IFFA 2025 is “Rethinking Meat and Proteins” and that is exactly the vision – to work together to make food production smarter and more sustainable.”

With a new hall layout, IFFA is expanding its product range and linking the processing stages even more closely together. The halls will be divided into five main areas: Processing; Packaging; Selling and Craftsmanship; Ingredients; and Alternative Proteins from Plants or Cell Cultures.

The New Proteins area is being set up in Hall 11.0. In addition to suppliers of the respective ingredients, machines and systems for protein extraction, texturisation and fermentation as well as for the production of cultivated meat can be seen here. The exhibition programme will be complemented by relevant institutions from the world of research, start-ups, associations and experts who will provide insights into the status quo on the topic of new proteins.

Find out more at: www.food-technologies.messefrankfurt.com