So What Happened at the Plant-Based Expo in London?

The Plant-Based World Europe Expo, which took place last week in London, was the first in-person trade event for so many exhibitors and attendees, after the global situation. Thousands of participants took place in what was Europe’s first plant-based-only trade show, at London’s Business Design Centre in Islington.

More than a hundred brands took place, from household names to innovative startups, including Beyond Meat, Heck, Quorn, VFC, OmniFoods, Planterra, La Vie, Better Nature, RIP Foods, Love Seitan, Sheese, VBites, Flax & Kale, Fable Foods, The Tofoo Company, Heura Foods, One Planet Pizza, Thai Union, Future Farm, THIS, Clive’s Pies, Umiami, Willicroft, and DOPSU, to name just a handful.

Event highlights according to vegconomist

Heather Mills announced in her keynote speech that her vegan make-up line will enter German retail for Xmas in Muller stores

Thai Union had some very interesting things to say regarding its continued entrance into alt seafood. The world’s largest processor of tuna said that it is the supplier of the vegan tuna for Sainsbury’s Plant Pioneers line, and a shrimp product is soon to enter retail.

VFC is set to launch vegan plant-based popcorn chicken in the UK

The cheese made by Les Nouveaux Affineurs is simply outstanding and ready to blow minds outside of France

Citizen Kind is an ethical / vegan recruitment agency whose staff are the living embodiment of kindness

Foodservice plant meat supplier MOCK has been providing products to UK chains such as Vegetarian Express as well as Bid Foods for several years, and vegconomist sampled a vegan lamb product which was highly impressive and totally unique

Heather Mills’ VBites is launching a range of vegan pies

LoveSeitan goes from strength to strength and is also supplying Sainsbury’s Plant Pioneers range

Caviart‘s vegan caviar and shrimp made from seaweed must be the next big thing. The black caviar is delicious!

Beyond Meat is launching a line of ready meals for UK retail which is set to hit shelves soon

Heura continues its expansion into the UK, showcased the new chorizo, and are some of the nicest guys in veganism

La Vie‘s vegan bacon is so good that it won the best bacon prize, and the secret to its recipe success is very much a secret!

Category Winners included:

Best Faux Meat Sausage – Verdino, Vegan Merguez Sausage

Best Faux Meat Burger – Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger

Best Artificial Chicken Product – Planted, Planted.Chicken

Best Bacon Product – La Vie, Plant-Based Bacon

Best Fish/Seafood Product – Seabloom, Tuna Free Flakes Lemon

Best Cheese Alternative – Honestly Tasty, Veganzola

Elena Devis, Vegan Category Manager at Deliveroo, commented, “Plant Based World Expo was an all-round fantastic event: from insightful panels with leading brands to industry experts, inspiring conversations and contacts with the most innovative – and delicious! – vegan food producers.”

Jonathan Morley, Managing Director of Plant-Based World Expo, concluded, “As consumer interest in plant-based diets continues to grow, our show provided the perfect platform for the food industry to discuss how plant-based foods can be integrated into the mainstream to improve both our wellbeing and the environment. It was fantastic to see the industry come together under one roof for the first time in Europe and we look forward to continuing this momentum at our 2022 show.”

For more information on Plant-Based World Europe 2022 at Olympia London, please visit www.plantbasedworldeurope.com/attend.asp.

