Spain FoodTech Presents First Accelerator Cohort for Alt Protein Startups in Spain

Tomorrow, Tuesday June 8th (17:30 CET) sees the virtual demo day for Spain FoodTech Startup’s Program introducing its first cohort of agrifood tech startups. The program is the first accelerator for high-performance Spanish startups and features next-gen companies working in the exploding alt protein sector.

Spain FoodTech Startup Program, which receives support from both the public and private sector, aims to support the development of innovative Spanish startups in the global agrifood tech sphere, thus positioning Spain as an international leader in the field.

The alt protein boom has presented significant business opportunities in Spain, according to a recent report. As Spanish plant-based meat leader Heura continues to expand, the country’s government recently granted Spain’s BioTech Foods €3.7 million to develop its cell-cultured meat initiative.

An initiative of food and drink innovation company Eatable Adventures, the first edition of Spain FoodTech Startup’s Program received more than 170 applications and the five successful startups are:

COCUUS

Presenting its MimETHICA platform, COCUUS designs large-scale bio-printing of plant-based products analogous to animal protein

PROPPOS AI

Offering payment solutions in food service, PROPPOS AI applies artificial intelligence and computer vision to accelerates checkout times.

INNOMY

Based on the cultivation of mushroom mycelium, INNOMY is developing a range of animal protein substitute products.

H2HYDROPONICS

Designing and operating hydroponic vertical farming and indoor farming facilities, H2HYDROPONICS develops systems for the most extreme climates.

MOA Foodtech

Combining biotechnology and artificial intelligence, MOA Foodtech converts waste and by-products from the agri-food industry into next-gen protein.

To attend the demo day click here.

