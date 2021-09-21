Sponsored Post

The European vegan market is growing at a rapid pace. In fact, research by Smart Protein shows that sales of plant-based food and drink products increased by 49% between 2018 and 2020. The pandemic has further accelerated this growth as people have had time to reflect on their priorities, which has led to a shift in attitudes towards health and wellbeing, including a renewed focus on the food we are consuming. So, it’s more important than ever that professionals remain up to date with the latest trends and are equipped to deliver the best possible plant-based menus for consumers.

Plant Based World Expo, which takes place at London’s Business Design Centre on 15-16 October 2021, is the only trade event in Europe dedicated to plant-based food. The new event will offer visitors the opportunity to discover more about the latest plant-based foods entering the market and how they can be incorporated into tasty, nutritious dishes. It will also connect professionals with world-leading suppliers and allow them to learn from the experts that are transforming the landscape of meat-free food, all under one roof.

Exhibitors More than 80 of the world’s leading plant-based food brands will join the show floor to showcase the very latest industry innovations. Meat-alternatives will be a key focus on the show floor, with many of the exhibitors set to showcase their latest developments designed to offer consumers an easy way to reduce their meat and fish intake by offering plant-based foods in recognizable formats. For example, The Meatless Farm will present its range of pea and soya-protein based products including mince, sausages, and burgers. The award-winning, planet-friendly vegan comfort food brand, Biff’s, will also join with its jackfruit-based range, including burgers and wings which feature a crispy, 12-spiced coating. Creators of 100 percent plant-based seafood, Seabloom, will present its range of fish-alternatives that retain the nutritional benefits of fish without causing harm to the ocean for the first time. Using natural ingredients including seaweed, the range includes ‘Tuna Free’ flakes available in naked, olive oil, and lemon varieties. Also presenting protein substitutes is OmniFoods. The company has combined Western innovation with Asian application to create a range of plant-based pork alternatives that are both succulent and tender and are suitable for steaming, pan-frying, deep-frying, or turning into meatballs. Alongside meat and fish alternatives, dairy-free innovations will also be a focus. The maker of the award-winning plant-based cheese range, Sheese, will join the show floor to present its wide range of flavours and styles that are dairy and gluten-free, as well as non-GMO. The range includes hard, creamy, grated, and sliced varieties. OGGs will join the show floor with its baked goods range including chocolate fudge, Victoria sponge, and mince pies made using aquafaba, an ingredient hailed for its egg-like qualities. Alongside baked goods, the brand also offers the egg-alternative in ready to use formats for at-home baking.

Show Features World Plant-Based Taste Awards. The awards will focus solely on the taste of a product, offering both established brands and cutting-edge start-ups the opportunity to be officially recognized as a taste sensation. Elsewhere, the event will host the first ever edition of the. The awards will focus solely on the taste of a product, offering both established brands and cutting-edge start-ups the opportunity to be officially recognized as a taste sensation. The awards will judge foods across a broad range of categories, including the best faux chicken and the best chilled dessert. Select categories will be tasted and scored in front of an audience by a panel of leading culinary experts live on the show floor. The winners will be announced at the end of the first day of the show during the first official World Plant-Based Taste Awards ceremony. For those wanting to get hands-on with the foods available at the show, the Culinary Theatre will present the unique chance to sample dishes cooked by professional chefs and allow visitors to gain tips about how to incorporate the products into easy and delicious meals for all audiences. Fifteen live sessions will take place over the course of the show. The line-up will include Meatless Farm, OGGs, and OmniFoods.

Keynote Speakers The show floor will also play host to a keynote speaker forum, designed to give visitors valuable insights and advice. Heather Mills, Founder of V-Bites, will head-up the two-day line-up. During her talk, Heather will explore the challenges and opportunities of launching a plant-based brand, as well as offering an overview of the current landscape of plant-based food in the UK.

Exclusive Conference Programme An exclusive conference programme will run alongside keynote speakers and feature a jam-packed schedule of cutting-edge educational content. The ticketed seminars have been designed to explore the benefits of embracing plant-based eating across a variety of industries, including public sector catering, hospitality, and foodservice. Joining the line-up is David Mulcahy, Culinary Director at Sodexo, who will take to the stage to share real-life case studies and offer advice on how to successfully incorporate plant-based foods onto menus.

Jonathan Morley, Managing Director at Plant Based World Expo, concludes: “Health and wellbeing has come to the fore for many consumers across Europe following the pandemic, prompting many people to take stock and revaluate their lifestyle.

“Diet plays a key part in people’s health, so it is no surprise that interest in vegan and plant-based food is growing at such a rapid pace. We are excited to deliver a jam-packed event that will allow professionals to discover the latest innovations and deepen their knowledge of the capabilities of plant-based products, whilst making real-life connections with the best suppliers in the world.”

For further information and to register to attend the show, please visit http://www.plantbasedworldeurope.com/

