Looking to the future and with an eye on potential development; IFFA, the long-established leading trade fair for the global meat industry, will be opening up to alternative proteins from 2022. A quite clear objective: to become the top event in the international protein industry.

“Plantbased products as a topic are not new at the IFFA; over the past years, however, the increasing desire on the part of consumers for alternative products to meat and fish has given it a boost”

Modern plant technology, as showcased at the IFFA, can make a major contribution to raising the production of vegan products, reducing costs and increasing food security. An important subject, since plantbased foods are subject to deterioration, often even more so than animal-based products.

The top themes at IFFA 2022 will be relevant to the whole food industry. One of the most important will be that of automation and optimisation of production in the food industry. An equally major role will be played by specific, results-oriented strategies for more sustainability – in this context energy efficiency, the capacity to save and recycle packaging material and a reduction in food waste are vital areas of innovation.

New packaging designs and trends in products, ingredients and flavourings are likewise in focus. Moreover, complementary programme events are in planning, directed precisely to international trade visitors from the meat-replacement products sector. Jointly with its partners, such as the BALPRo, the Association for Alternative Protein Sources, Messe Frankfurt is working on attractive formats and contents. Fabio Ziemßen, chairman of BALPRo, explains:

“So we can demonstrate the full potential of alternative protein sources and make them available to the conventional meat industry, we are looking forward to working jointly with Messe Frankfurt at the IFFA.”

IFFA, Technology for Meat and Alternative Proteins, will be taking place from 14 to 19 May 2022 in Frankfurt am Main. The last time this international trade fair was held, over 1,000 exhibitors from 49 countries showcased their innovations to a trade public of some 66,000 visitors. The IFFA is the global trade-fair highlight: 70 percent of the visitors and 63 percent of the businesses exhibiting come from abroad.

