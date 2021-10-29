Sponsored Post

The 8th Annual edition of the Free From Functional & Health Ingredients takes place 23-24 November 2021 and is now open for registration. As Free-from trends continue to accelerate, the event, which covers Gluten Free, Dairy Free, Lactose Free, Egg Free, Sugar Free, Meat Free, Allergy Fre segments, ensures international attendees can keep abreast of the latest ingredients and innovative product launches.

“This shift to a plant-based diet is not thought to change anytime soon.”

In its report, Changing Diets During the COVID-19 Pandemic, The Vegan Society revealed that 20% of consumers had reduced their meat consumption, while 12% had reduced their eggs and dairy intake. Of those cutting back on animal products, 35% were motivated by health concerns, while 30% cited environmental concerns as their primary motivation. This shift to a plant-based diet is not thought to change anytime soon.

The same research revealed that over half of respondents (54%) had purchased a meat-free alternative for the first time, and the majority (78%) would continue to buy them again in the future. This is also the case for plant-based milks: 43% purchased oat milk for the first time, while 30% opted for coconut milk. Similarly, vegan staples such as pulses, including lentils and chickpeas were also on the rise.

Over the past 18 months, sustainable food trends have gained traction. Consumers, impacted by food shortages and an overwhelming focus on health and wellbeing, have reassessed their dietary choices and trends that were prevalent before the pandemic have accelerated. There is now increasing awareness of global warming and documentaries, such as David Attenborough’s A Life On Our Planet, have played a critical role in advocating for change.

Industry experts come together to discuss emerging trends

At this year’s FFF&HI, a host of food and drink suppliers specialising in free-from products will be under one roof, with six zones covering free-from, ingredients, functional, vegan, organic and natural, and packaging, exhibitors including Döhler Group GmbH, A G Gilro Ltd, BioBandits BV, Cofresh Snack Foods, Feel Good Company ApS and Pécsi Brewery will showcase the latest products, with Zero Carb, La Patrona Seaweeds and The Mayo Sisters joining the event for the very first time.

Alongside a packed show floor, the event will see a high-level programme of keynote speakers from market research, retail and food service consultancies, brand owners, universities, and food marketing initiatives. A broad range of topics and retail product insights on vegan, plant-based, organic, functional, and shopper marketing trends will feature on the programme, with keynote speakers from Euromonitor International, Kline, Deloitte, and Mintel and more confirmed to speak.

