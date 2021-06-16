Startup Stories: Glean Invaluable Insight From ProVeg Alumni at the Virtual Incubator Roundtable

On June 30, ProVeg will host a virtual roundtable with four alumni startups – Greenwise, Plantcraft, Asante, and Pink Albatross – sharing their entrepreneurial stories and experiences in the ProVeg Incubator programme.

“Startup founders are one of the best sources of tips and insights for fellow entrepreneurs because they have been there and done that themselves”

Participants of the live event who might be considering applying for the programme will get the chance to ask the speakers questions in a Q&A segment.

Speakers:

Julia Marsel, Co-Founder and CMO at Greenwise

Kati Ohens, Co-Founder and CEO at Plantcraft

Luke Saldanha, Co-Founder at Pink Albatross

Iván Jiménez de Sandi, Co-Founder and CEO at Asanté

Agenda:

(all times are CEST)

7:00 pm – Start

8:00 pm – Audience Q&A

8:15 pm – End

Louise Cullen, Senior Marketing & Communications Manager at the ProVeg Incubator, said to vegconomist today: “Startup founders are one of the best sources of tips and insights for fellow entrepreneurs because they have been there and done that themselves. That’s why we are delighted to be bringing together four of our experienced founders in this roundtable event. They will be sharing their startup stories, the challenges they’ve faced, and most importantly their learnings.

In addition, they’ll be giving a behind the scenes look at what it’s like to work with us at the ProVeg Incubator.

“Greenwise, Plantcraft, and Pink Albatross have all completed our accelerator programme and A sant é is part of our current cohort of startups. These founders can answer any questions potential applicants to our programme might have, and help other founders to work out if our accelerator is the right fit for them and for their companies.

“We are currently accepting applications to join our next cohort of startups, which begins in September, so this event is the perfect opportunity for food and food-tech innovators to learn more about us. Anyone who is interested in applying for the ProVeg Incubator should remember to do so before the deadline on Sunday 18 July.”

The ProVeg Incubator is open for applications! Pioneering plant-based, fermentation, and cultured-food startups can apply to join the next edition of our food business accelerator programme, starting in September. You can read more here , or go straight to the application form here

