Leverage Business Opportunities and Support Food System Change at COP28

With global temperatures reaching record-breaking heights last week, the UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) at the latter end of the year might seem like it can’t come quickly enough.

The 28th session of the Conference of Parties (COP), taking place in Dubai from November 30 to December 12 2023, will see national delegates gathering to discuss global action on climate change. There, they will agree on common goals and commitments, and negotiate measures to reduce emissions and pollution.

Recently, ProVeg International published an article on its New Food Hub uncovering its upcoming Food4Climate Pavilion at COP28, which it will be hosting for the second time.

What’s all the hype about the Food4Climate Pavilion?

This special forum is ProVeg International’s way of putting food system transformation front and centre on the agenda of the world’s biggest climate conference. But ProVeg can’t change the world by itself; 15 partner organisations have already joined and the NGO is looking for more organisations to provide their support and input.

The Food4Climate Pavilion is a COP28 forum organised by ProVeg in its capacity as an observer organisation. The Pavilion will serve as a space to host events, as well as provide a showcase for expert discussions and facilitate engagement with a diverse group of COP stakeholders on topics such as agricultural climate mitigation and adaptation solutions.

In order to ensure the maximum impact of the Food4Climate Pavilion, ProVeg is partnering with various organisations active in the climate space. So far, 15 organisations are on board – including World Animal Protection, A Well-Fed World, and Food Tank – with more to come.

What opportunities lay in store for you?

Pavilion partners benefit from increased recognition and visibility (both offsite and onsite) and opportunities to speak about food-systems transformation and the climate impact of our diet.

But not only this – partners are also invited to provide input on events and discussions that could be included in the Pavilion programme. And, depending on your organisation’s desired level of involvement, there are plenty more opportunities you might consider!

Read the full New Food Hub article to find out more, and get in touch with [email protected] and [email protected].