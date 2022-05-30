The International V-Label Awards 2022 Edition Now Open for Entries

In 2021, V-Label launched the International V-Label Awards, to celebrate the businesses creating plant-based products and to recognise those that are making a difference in terms of global sustainability. The second edition of the awards is now open for entries until the 30th of June.

The 2021 winners, chosen from 577 entries from 36 countries, included Faux Gras and Those Vegan Cowboys both producing vegan food alternatives, and NUO which produces a novel leather alternative made from wood textile.

Nine new categories

The 2022 awards will take place with double the number of categories compared to last year – this year offers 18 different categories, including Best Meat or Dairy Alternative, Best Fish Alternative, Best Functional Food, Best Household Product, as well as categories encompassing responsible business practices, such as sustainability, innovation, and positive impact.

In order to participate, entrants can submit their written entry explaining why and how they meet the requirements of each category. Finalists and winners of the International V-Label Awards will be able to communicate their success with a special logo designed for the occasion and will be actively promoted through V-Label’s own channels and through its partners’ channels. Additionally, winners will receive a one-year V-Label license free of charge and a media package to share their success.

“Seeing the value that being a finalist or winner provides to entrants, and the way in which the Awards help amplify their stories through our own and our partner’s channels, we decided to go forward with increasing the number of award categories this year to have an even greater impact,” says Ferry Djamchidi, CEO of V-Label GmbH. “The goal is to receive as many inspiring stories as possible, to celebrate and to promote the advancement and innovation of the plant-based industry.”

All entries are carefully reviewed by a jury panel consisting of senior leaders from the industry, media, and NGOs. The International V-Label Awards also includes a round of public voting and a special award voted on by a panel of influencers. Finalists will be announced in October 2022.

Further information and the application process can be found on the event’s website: awards.v-label.com