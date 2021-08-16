The International V-Label Awards Closed For Entry After Overwhelmingly Positive Response

The International V-Label Awards are officially closed for entries after an overwhelmingly positive response with 577 entries from 36 countries across the globe, from big names like Alpro or Beyond Meat to innovative emerging start-ups like Yo-Egg.



“Having a high level of participation like the one we’ve had was crucial. It is very positive for the future finalists and winners, as being awarded among so many participating businesses becomes unique and prestigious,” says Jenifer Linares, Awards program manager at V-Label.

The international jury panel consisting of senior leaders from the industry, media and NGOs will evaluate the entries through the month of September. The International V-Label Awards will also include a round of public voting and a special award voted by a panel of 11 trending influencers that have a combined audience of 1 million followers, with popular accounts like Addicted to Humus or Danza de Fogones, the most read vegan recipe blog in Spanish. Winners will be announced during the virtual awards ceremony in November 2021.

The award scheme that launched on May 10th, 2021, has 9 award categories, including product categories such as best meat alternative or best dairy alternative, as well as categories that aim to promote responsible business practices, such as sustainability, innovation, and positive impact.

V-Label has encouraged participation by making entrance free of charge with the goal to receive the best stories from the industry and inspire more companies to follow along.

Finalists and winners of the International V-Label Awards will be able to communicate their success with a special logo designed for the occasion and will be actively promoted through V-Label’s own channels and through its partners’ channels. Additionally, winners will receive a one-year V-Label license free of charge, a media package to share their success, trophies, and cash to support charities of their choice.

About V-Label: V-Label is the world’s leading vegan & vegetarian trademark, mainly in the foods and cosmetics sectors. An internationally recognised brand registered back in 1996, V-Label is present in 50 countries, where more than 40,000 products have been certified as vegetarian or vegan.

Further information can be found on the event’s website: awards.v-label.com

Share article: share

share

share

email