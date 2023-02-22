The Protein Brewery Hosts Fungi Ingredients Webinar Tomorrow, 23 February

Netherlands-based fermentation company The Protein Brewery, specialized in the development and production of sustainable, animal-free protein, is to host a webinar on fungi-based ingredients tomorrow, February 23rd.
Founded in 2020 by Wim de Laat, a molecular scientist with over 30 years of experience in industrial fermentation, The Protein Brewery is a founding member of the newly formed Fungi Protein Association (FPA), whose purpose is to advocate for fungi as a sustainable protein in public policy and help progress the interest of fungi producers globally.
Presenters are Sue Garfitt, CEO of The Protein Brewery; Donna Berry, journalist and industry expert; and Zal Taleyarkhan, Corporate Research Chef at Charlie Baggs Culinary Innovations. Participants can learn more about the benefits and features of fungi-based ingredients, from production to consumption, and find out what drives consumers to the better-for-you space.
In a 1-hour presentation (including Q&A) the speakers will share insights about:
- The relevance of fungi-based ingredients and why the industry should consider it for their baked goods.
- The need for nutrition and why all big CPG companies should take ownership of exploring innovative ingredients, contributing to alleviating supply chain issues and reducing its global footprint.
- Explore what consumers want in baked goods and discover opportunities to develop on-trend products.
- First-hand experience working with fungi-based ingredients in bakery applications.
Register for free: Webinars – Global Food Forums
The event takes place February 23, 2023 – 1:00pm CST / 8:00pm CET