The Vegan Business Summit Comes to Mexico City in October

Vegan Business Summit (VBS), the most important business event for the plant-based industry and alternative proteins in Latin America, will kick off its new edition on October 5 and 6 at the World Trade Center in Mexico City.

Organized by the Association of Vegan Entrepreneurs of Mexico (AEVM) and with the collaboration of Proveg International, this event will have three spaces that will work in synergy to raise the profile and visibility of the sector and will have the participation of experts such as buyers, public agencies and the media, among others.

The Vegan Business Summit will in turn have three events in one place:

New Food Forum : Flagship event of ProVeg International for the first time in Spanish and on the American continent.

: Flagship event of ProVeg International for the first time in Spanish and on the American continent. Vegan Entrepreneurs Forum : Third edition of the largest meeting in the country for producers, buyers, investors and suppliers of the plant-based industry.

: Third edition of the largest meeting in the country for producers, buyers, investors and suppliers of the plant-based industry. Plant Based Expo: First trade show of its kind in Latin America where producers and suppliers exhibit their products and establish contact with national and international retailers and buyers of the HORECA sector.

Registration for exhibitors is now open and you can register via email at the address you will find here.

More information here.