The World’s Biggest Meat Show Opens its Doors to Meat Alternatives

In a move indicative of significant market change, IFFA, the world’s leading trade fair for animal meats, announces today that it will open up to alternative proteins. With a new title “Technology for Meat and Alternative Protein”, the event will spotlight the rapid growth of meat alternatives and their manufacturing processes.



In May 2022, the IFFA show in its new direction will cover the entire market for the processing, packaging and selling of both conventional meat and meat alternatives, bringing together key players from the sector to Frankfurt am Main.

Participants from the animal agriculture background as well as plant meat producers will experience a range of processing technology for meat, meat products and alternative proteins, as well as options the ingredients sector. This covers not only the production and processing of plant-based products but also products made from cultured meat.

Wolfgang Marzin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Messe Frankfurt, explains: “The market for meat alternatives is one of the world’s booming sectors at present and we aim to depict this development at the next IFFA. The core area of expertise of our exhibitors and visitors has revolved around the processing, packaging and sale of meat and meat products since time immemorial. Therefore, we are looking forward to expanding this focus, presenting exciting new products and discussing intelligent applications – a genuine boost to innovation.”

Exhibitors can register for IFFA 2022 from the middle of January 2021. Information about this will be published beforehand at www.iffa.com.

