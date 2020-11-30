This Wednesday 2nd December is the Alternative Dairy Conference

This Wednesday 2nd December sees the 2020 Alternative Dairy conference, presented by Protein Directory, a 1-day virtual global conference to learn about the latest business trends and best practices to transform the future of food with alternatives for dairy applications like cheese, milk and yogurt.

With keynotes and interactive panel discussions by global leaders and industry experts in the future of alternative dairy, this virtual conference brings together key players working on the new wave of food. From innovative ingredients to promising end producers and supporting organizations in the area of innovation, consumer insights, business strategy and intellectual property.

Learn about the key business opportunities in alternative proteins and network with business and scientific leaders.

Connect with the Protein Directory community by visiting their virtual exhibitor booths during the networking breaks.

What to expect:

5 hours of inspiring experts talks, panels and interactive QA

Networking with other participants, experts and speakers

Interact with 100+ participants to build relationships with potential suppliers, customers, collaboration partners and investors

Visit game-changing company booths in the Alt. Dairy space

For who?

Companies and individuals new to the field wanting to move into the Alt. dairy business. They are looking for inspiration and wanting to build a solid network of industry professionals

Early-stage companies in Alt protein that are wanting to learn more, looking for collaboration partners, and wanting to spread their message

Late-stage startups and mature corporations that are looking for collaboration partners and wanting to strengthen their relationships

Topics

New wave of consumer end products disrupting dairy industry: Cheese / Milk/ Quark alternatives

Food tech, future wave of functional ingredients to increase texture, creaminess and sensory attributes

EU Regulatory landscape: labeling, advertising, naming

How to protect Intellectual Property (IP)

Consumer trends in nutrition, health and sustainability

Inspiring keynote on how to be disruptive in alt dairy business

Lightning talks from service providers to support food industry

Accelerating innovation and business

How to scale up and commercialize innovation

Business opportunities

Investing in Alt dairy

Market analysis of alt dairy product categories

Startup pitch session

When

Dec 2nd: 15.30-21.30 CET/ 9.30-15.30 EST/ 6.30-12.30 PT

