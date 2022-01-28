Vegconomist to Attend World’s Leading Sweets & Snacks Trade Fair ISM Cologne

The world’s leading confectionery and snacks trade fair ISM Cologne is set to take place from January 30 to February 2 2022, following a two-year break due to the pandemic.

The trade fair will feature 1,085 exhibitors from 56 countries, showcasing sweets such as chocolate, biscuits, and ice cream alongside a range of snacks. The event will cover 90,000 square metres of space at Cologne’s fairground.

As in previous years, ProSweets Cologne, the international supplier trade fair for the confectionery and snacks industry, will take place alongside ISM. Together, the two fairs cover the entire value chain for the industry.

An “indispensable” opportunity

“Meeting up face-to-face with important trade buyers as well as winning over new customers is indispensable for our exhibiting companies,” Gerald Böse, CEO of Koelnmesse GmbH, told ESM.

This year, the two physical trade fairs will be enhanced by a digital format, providing extra information, panel discussions, startup pitches, and more.

