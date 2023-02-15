Two Upcoming Industry Events Explore the Future of Milk Alternatives

Plant-based milk alternatives have consistently remained the most successful category in plant-based, with recent reports finding that despite the cost of living crisis, sales of plant milks remain strong.



Beyond plants, new and innovative methods of producing nutritious, animal-free milks are bringing products to market on a regular basis, including those manufactured using precision fermentation from tissue or microorganism cells.

Herbertz Dairy Food Service and muva kempten GmbH are organizing two international events in 2023 to address the topic.

First event, April 19th

To succeed in this changing market, many people are looking to Israel, as a food tech hub, for guidance. A number of startups there are developing innovative methods for the manufacture and supply of alternatives to conventional dairy products for consumers.

Five speakers from Israel will present their findings in a virtual conference. The confirmed speakers will represent Remilk, Else Nutrition, YoFix, Wilk, and Imagindairy. After the presentations, there will be discussions with all speakers.

For registrations: https://www.muva.de/seminare/details/current-developments-in-israel

Second event, June 13 & 14

The 4th International Conference Plant & Cell-Based Milk Alternatives will take place in Kempten Germany, in the large lecture hall of the dairy school. There will also be the opportunity to taste a variety of product samples, which will be provided by participating companies and speakers.

For registrations: https://www.muva.de/seminare/details/konferenz-pflanzliche-alternativen