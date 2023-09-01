Over 300 Entries Received for V-Label Awards as Public Voting Commences

The third edition of the International V-Label Awards, dedicated to recognizing excellence and positive impact in plant-based products, has received a total of 317 exceptional entries from all corners of the world. The organization now invites the public to cast their votes to help select the winners of the Consumers’ Choice Award, with voting open until September 30th.



“This year, the competition boasts a total of 9 distinct subcategories for the nearly 80 international entries in the Consumers’ Choice category, spanning diverse products such as plant-based meat and dairy alternatives, to confectionery and beverages, and even non-food products like cosmetics and household items,” explains Nikolett Konkoly, Program Manager of the V-Label Awards.

“Each subcategory will have its own winner, offering an exclusive opportunity for brands to showcase the product’s popularity with the special Winner label right on the packaging. The public voting also provides a platform for brands to amplify their presence, build brand awareness, and foster deeper connections with consumers.”

Vegan products are no longer niche

“It is encouraging to see that more food production companies continue to innovate and introduce more plant-based food options to consumers worldwide,” says Martin Ranninger, Co-Director at V-Label International. “Formerly a niche category, vegan products are now in the mainstream. They are no longer a nice-to-have but a must-have for any company that wants to keep up with current consumer demands and run its business sustainably.”

The public voting phase is now officially open and will run from September 1st to September 30th, 2023. During this period, anyone can participate by casting their votes online for one entry per subcategory. Entries include innovative plant-based products from 30 countries, including Germany, Turkey, and Chile. All products competing in the Consumers’ Choice proudly carry the V-Label, making them easily recognizable, trustworthy vegan choices for conscientious consumers.

Alongside the public voting, an expert jury panel will be evaluating shortlisted entries in the Sustainability, Innovation, and Marketing and Branding categories. Winners of both the expert-judged categories and the public voting will be publicly announced in November and showcased at Plant Based World Expo Europe, the only 100% plant-based B2B trade fair.

“We believe in the influence of consumer preferences and the role they play in shaping the future of sustainable products. By opening the voting process to the public, we’re empowering consumers to champion the plant-based products they love, and encouraging brands to continually elevate their standards,” says Nikolett Konkoly.

For more information on the V-Label Awards and to cast your vote, visit https://awards.v-label.com/vote.