V-Label Awards to Recognise “Quality, Innovation and Positive Impact” in the Plant-Based Sector

World-leading vegan and vegetarian trademark V-Label has launched international awards to recognise innovative products and companies in the plant-based sector. Companies can now submit their entries free of charge until July 31st.

“We are currently experiencing an unprecedented change in the food industry”

The awards feature nine categories, including product categories such as Best Meat Substitute and Best Dairy Substitute. Other categories, such as Sustainability and Positive Impact, will recognise ethical business practices. There will also be an Innovation category, which can be entered by any company offering vegan products as long as it is not already a V-Label customer.

A panel of senior industry leaders, including those from the media and NGOs, will decide on the winners. There will also be a public voting round. Finalists will be announced in October, and winners will be revealed at a virtual awards ceremony in November.

All finalists will be promoted through the channels of V-Label and its partners and will be able to display a specially designed logo. Winners will receive a V-Label license for a year free of charge, as well as a trophy, a donation to a charity of their choice, and a media package to promote their success.

Last month, V-Label announced it would be hosting another virtual event — The Future of the Beauty Industry, discussing vegan and cruelty-free beauty products. The company certifies cosmetics and toiletries as well as food products.

A recent survey carried out by V-Label found that vegan labels massively increase consumer trust, with 79% of consumers paying more attention to certified products.

“We are currently experiencing an unprecedented change in the food industry: instead of growing plant-based foods to feed animals, more products are being developed for direct human consumption without unnecessary animal slaughter,” says Renato Pichler, CEO of V-Label GmbH. “This shortens the food chain and has many advantages. It conserves natural resources, causes less animal suffering, and is even healthier.”

