V-Label Invites Licensees to Feature in Pavilion at PBW Europe

V-Label, an internationally recognised symbol for labelling vegan and vegetarian products, has announced that there are a limited number of booths remaining in its pavilion at Plant Based World Expo Europe (PBW) later this year.

The pavilion is exclusively for V-Label licensees, though those who are in the process of becoming licensed are also eligible. As part of the collaboration between V-Label and PBW, this year’s V-Label Awards will also be taking place at the event, and those with booths in the pavilion will receive free entry to the Awards for three of their products.

According to V-Label, the pavilion will be a high-traffic area, so licensees will be able to gain significant exposure. V-Label’s participation in the show program should also bring increased attention.

Largest plant-based trade event

PBW Europe is the largest fully plant-based trade event in Europe, and is taking place for the third time this year. The event doubled in size in 2022, and will be moving to the ExCeL — London’s biggest conference venue at 100,000m2 — for 2023. Registration opened last month, and a huge lineup of major industry players has already signed up.

PBW Europe will take place from November 15 to 16. Those interested in participating in the V-Label pavilion can request a space here.