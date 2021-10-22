V-Label Reveals the Finalists Of the International V-Label Awards 2021

|
The international jury panel consisting of 15 senior leaders from the industry, media and NGOs carefully evaluated all the entries. The International V-Label Awards also included a round of public voting – which had a massive response with 42,856 cast votes – and a special award voted by a panel of 11 trending influencers that have a combined audience of 1 million followers.
The three finalists for each of the 9 award categories are as follows:
Best Meat Alternative
- Faux Gras de GAIA from Belgium
- VEGDOG from Germany
- Ardo’s Beet Bacon from Belgium
Best Dairy Alternative
- KOLIOS S.A. Hello-V Classic Flavour from Greece
- Carrefour’s Spécialité végétale au lait de coco goût fraise Carrefour Sensation from France
- Bonneterre et compagnie’s Natural Grated Vegeese from France
Best in Confectionery and Snacks
- Chicza from Mexico
- Spirulix Crunchy Müsli from Austria
- Incom Leone’s AL!VE STICK Vegan Chia & Blueberry Ice Cream from Slovenia
Best in Cosmetics
- Birkengold® tooth powder from Austria
- Premium Organic from Austria for their Sustainable Extraction of Heilmoor
- ECO CARE INNOVATION from Greece for their SMILE BAMBOO TOOTHBRUSH
Best in Sustainability
- REWE Markt GmbH from Germany for their “REWE Bio +vegan” private label
- Nordic Oceanfruit & BettaF!sh from Germany
- Lidl from Germany for their Vemondo Product Range
Best in Positive Impact
- BettaF!sh from Germany
- Prefera Foods from Romania for their Unfished PlanTuna
- Zenit Vektor d.o.o. from Croatia
Special Influencers’ Award
- Chicza from Mexico
- VEGDOG from Germany
- NUO GmbH from Germany
Best in Innovation
- Schouten Europe B.V. from The Netherlands for their Vegan Tempeh Mince
- YUMGO from France reinventing the egg
- Those Vegan Cowboys – Grassroot Bandits – from The Netherlands
Special Consumers’ Award
- Lidl from Germany for their Vemondo Product Range
- Elbak from Greece for their Peach halves with natural ginger flavor
- Lidl from Germany for their Vemondo vegan cream cheese
“Our goal was to receive the best stories from the industry and inspire more companies to follow along. With overwhelming figures such as 577 entries and 42,856 cast votes by consumers, we can say that we have definitely managed to create the echo the innovators and leaders of the plant-based industry deserve” says Jenifer Linares, Awards program manager at V-Label.
Winners will be announced during the virtual awards ceremony on the 4th of November 2021. Registration details will soon be published on social media and the awards website.
Further information can be found on the event’s website: awards.v-label.com