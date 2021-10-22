V-Label Reveals the Finalists Of the International V-Label Awards 2021

The international jury panel consisting of 15 senior leaders from the industry, media and NGOs carefully evaluated all the entries. The International V-Label Awards also included a round of public voting – which had a massive response with 42,856 cast votes – and a special award voted by a panel of 11 trending influencers that have a combined audience of 1 million followers.

The three finalists for each of the 9 award categories are as follows:

Best Meat Alternative

Faux Gras de GAIA from Belgium

VEGDOG from Germany

Ardo’s Beet Bacon from Belgium

Best Dairy Alternative

KOLIOS S.A. Hello-V Classic Flavour from Greece

Carrefour’s Spécialité végétale au lait de coco goût fraise Carrefour Sensation from France

Bonneterre et compagnie’s Natural Grated Vegeese from France

Best in Confectionery and Snacks

Chicza from Mexico

Spirulix Crunchy Müsli from Austria

Incom Leone’s AL!VE STICK Vegan Chia & Blueberry Ice Cream from Slovenia

Best in Cosmetics

Birkengold® tooth powder from Austria

Premium Organic from Austria for their Sustainable Extraction of Heilmoor

ECO CARE INNOVATION from Greece for their SMILE BAMBOO TOOTHBRUSH

Best in Sustainability

REWE Markt GmbH from Germany for their “REWE Bio +vegan” private label

Nordic Oceanfruit & BettaF!sh from Germany

Lidl from Germany for their Vemondo Product Range

Best in Positive Impact

BettaF!sh from Germany

Prefera Foods from Romania for their Unfished PlanTuna

Zenit Vektor d.o.o. from Croatia

Special Influencers’ Award

Chicza from Mexico

VEGDOG from Germany

NUO GmbH from Germany

Best in Innovation

Schouten Europe B.V. from The Netherlands for their Vegan Tempeh Mince

YUMGO from France reinventing the egg

Those Vegan Cowboys – Grassroot Bandits – from The Netherlands

Special Consumers’ Award

Lidl from Germany for their Vemondo Product Range

Elbak from Greece for their Peach halves with natural ginger flavor

Lidl from Germany for their Vemondo vegan cream cheese

“Our goal was to receive the best stories from the industry and inspire more companies to follow along. With overwhelming figures such as 577 entries and 42,856 cast votes by consumers, we can say that we have definitely managed to create the echo the innovators and leaders of the plant-based industry deserve” says Jenifer Linares, Awards program manager at V-Label.

Winners will be announced during the virtual awards ceremony on the 4th of November 2021. Registration details will soon be published on social media and the awards website.

Further information can be found on the event’s website: awards.v-label.com

