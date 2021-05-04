V-Label to Host New Virtual Event: The Future of the Beauty Industry

V-Label is organising a new virtual event on the topic of vegan and vegetarian cosmetics and beauty products. Registration is now open for anyone interested in the event, which will take place on Thursday 27 May 2021 from 15:00 (duration: 90 minutes).

V-Label is the first certification for both vegan and vegetarian products that avoid testing with animals. Since 1996, V-Label has certified more than 40,000 products from food and non-food companies worldwide.

As the demand for vegan and vegetarian cosmetics and beauty products continues to grow, the event aims to help all participants learn more about this promising market. “Whether you are simply interested in this industry, planning to enter it or are already established with your brand, we will introduce you to important marketing techniques, give you an overview of current topics and answer your questions,” reads a statement from the organisation.

Participants will learn more about the differences between natural, vegan, cruelty-free and vegetarian cosmetics, as well as the great need for transparency in this industry and the challenges that come with it. In addition, many best practices that help V-label certified brands succeed will be shared.

Top speakers from all over Europe have been recruited for this event:

Laëtitia Van de Walle (France) – Founder of French vegan and zero-waste cosmetics brand Lamazuna and The Green Emporium.

Claire Smith (Switzerland) – Chief Executive Officer, vegan entrepreneur and impact investor at Beyond Investing and Beyond Animal.

Alyssa Gammoudy (Netherlands) – Sector strategist for consumer goods at ING’s Credit Research

Katharina Kretschmer (Germany) – Head of V-Label Germany, ProVeg International.

For more information on the event, visit www.v-label.eu.

