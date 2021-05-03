vEEF Partners With BrewDog to Offer Four Course Vegan Meal in Australia

Australian plant-based meat brand vEEF is to partner with multinational brewery BrewDog for a one-off event in Brisbane. Ticket holders will enjoy a four-course meal prepared by vEEF co-founder and CEO Alejandro Cancino.

Cancino had an illustrious career as a chef before co-founding vEEF, winning Best New Talent and Chef of the Year in Queensland in 2013. Each course will be accompanied by one of BrewDog’s vegan beers.

It’s not the first time BrewDog has partnered with a vegan company — in the UK, it is working with Biff’s Kitchen to deliver vegan meals in cities nationwide.

The event will take place on May 13 at BrewDog’s Brisbane location, with 100 tickets available. It will feature live music and an opportunity to meet Cancino.

vEEF has had a busy year. In 2020, it announced it had launched the world’s first carbon-neutral vegan mince, and in an interview with vegconomist shortly afterwards Cancino said the company aimed to be entirely carbon-neutral by 2022. Then, last November, Australian plant-based ready meal company Flave began using vEEF in some of its meals.

“We want to be huge in Australia, we are one of the only plant-based meat brands that is Australian owned and made and we know consumers want that,” Cancino said in the interview. “We are already exporting to Asia and we see this market growing rapidly. We also have other countries in mind for exporting within the next 5 years, so we should have an established international network by then.”

