Vegan Foods and Alt-Proteins to Play a Starring Role in Spain’s Food Design Festival

The annual Food Design Festival will be taking place in person for the first time in Madrid, where the founders and CEOs of the most innovative plant-based and cell-based food companies will discuss the changing food landscape in Spain, Europe, and the world.

Among those participating in the event will be Santi Aliaga of Zyrcular Foods, Bosco Emparanza of MOA Foodtech, Iñigo Charola of BioTech Foods, Ricard Puigdemont of GrinGrin Foods, and Mila Valcarcel of Eatable Adventures.

This fourth edition of the Food Design Festival will be held in some of the most prestigious venues in the capital of Spain, among them Cosentino City, The Kool Hub, Roca Madrid Gallery, and the Madrid Food Innovation Hub, starting on July 4th and ending on July 8th.

Created by Singular Foods, the Spanish food design company, the international Food Design Festival was first celebrated in person 2019 in Cordoba, Spain. Subsequent editions were held online as a result of the pandemic.

“At Singular Foods, we understand the importance of the major changes the food system is undergoing for environmental sustainability, the reason we’ll be hearing from the decision-makers of the most prominent plant-based and alt-meat companies during this fourth episode of the Food Design Festival,” says Antonio Barrera, founder and CEO of Singular Foods.

For more information go to the event website here and follow the Food Design Festival LinkedIn page here.