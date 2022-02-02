Vegan Food at the Forefront of Spain’s Biggest Hospitality Conference HIP22

HIP 2022 (Hospitality Innovation Planet), the biggest hospitality conference in Spain, has made plant-based foods and vegan diets a protagonist at its upcoming event. For the first time, the conference will address the boom in vegan foods with debates and sessions that will analyze the trends driving plant-based growth.

Held from March 7 to 9 at Ifema Madrid, the plant-based focused summit will also feature cooking workshops to develop new plant-based reference points for restaurant menus and promote sustainability. In addition, there will be an exhibition area for leading companies to showcase their innovations to the sector, including Spanish sensation Heura Foods, as well as Unilever’s The Vegetarian Butcher, Danone’s Alpro, and Nestlé’s Garden Gourmet.

Plant-based in Spain

Spain has seen an explosion in vegan eating, with more than 5 million people now following a vegetarian or vegan diet in the country – approximately 13% of the population. According to the data, from 2017 to 2021 people following a no-meat diet increased by 34%. Despite the best efforts of far-right political party Vox, sales of alt meat in Spain have rocketed, surpassing €86.5 million in 2020.

“In the DNA of this Congress has always been to bring the latest market trends, and in this case we are aware that more and more people are looking for a more sustainable diet with the environment and, at the same time, healthy, which has led to a boom in veggie food, as well as plant-based products, which are increasingly common to find both in restaurants and on supermarket shelves,” Eva Ballarín, Director of the Hospitality 4.0 Congress, told Revista Hosteleria.