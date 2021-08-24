Vegan Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed to Join Panel on Promoting Food Security Through Agri-Food Innovation

KBW Ventures founder and CEO, Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed, will join industry experts next month for the 2021 World Agri-Tech Innovation Summit on a panel discussion under the banner of Accessing New Market Opportunities.



The vegan Prince and his VC firm have funded the future of plant-based business on a global level through investments such as Rebellyous Foods; the Furahaa Group, which aims to be the first plant-based fast food chain in France; plant-based jerky producer Moku Foods; and Singapore’s Turtle Tree Labs, amongst many others.



Speaking in interview with vegconomist last year, Prince Khaled enthused: “I advocate for realistic progress; not crazy ideas that will never happen. I believe that having this discussion rationally and presenting people with options that taste great – not to mention are healthier – will continue to turn the tide.”

In this spirit of rational discussion to help create realistic progress, Prince Khaled will be joining a panel entitled New Initiatives to Promote Food Security through Agri-Food Innovation. The panel will address emerging opportunities for international companies in controlled environment agriculture, alternative proteins, and more, and examine what the regional food system of the future looks like and the path forward.

The segment focused on the Gulf region aims to “reveal how new investments and partnerships are transforming domestic food supplies, diversifying local economies, and attracting new companies to the region”, and the panel will discuss how the private and public sectors can ensure that nutritious foods are affordable and accessible to all sectors of the population.

The event will commence with a keynote address from HE Mariam Al Mheiri, Minister of State for Food & Water Security, followed by three discussions addressing B2B and B2C topics, and a closing address by Reem Alfulaij, the Director General of Kuwait’s Public Authority for Food and Nutrition.

For those interested in the Middle East-focused discussions, the dates are scheduled to take place on September 27, 2021, with the rest of the agenda continuing until September 29.

Register for the virtual event’s livestream here.

