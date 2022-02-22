The Vegan Society’s Trademark Team Reveals Busy Event Schedule for 2022

Following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, the Vegan Society’s Trademark Team is to return to in-person events in the UK and Europe. The team will attend numerous shows, festivals, and more to explain the benefits of vegan labelling.

These events will include:

The International Food & Drink Event (IFE) – 21-23 March 2022 at ExCeL, London – The UK’s leading event for food & drink professionals.

Natural and Organic Products Europe Show – 3-4 April 2022 at ExCeL, London – Europe’s biggest trade show for natural and organic products.

In-Cosmetics Global – 5-7 April 2022 at Pl. de la Porte de Versailles, Paris – The leading global event for personal care ingredients.

The Food & Drink Show – 25–27 April 2022 at NEC, Birmingham – The flagship event for retail, wholesale and foodservice audiences.

Just V London – 1-3 July 2022 at ExCeL, London – The summer event for the celebration of vegan, vegetarian and plant-based living.

Natural Cosmetics Masterclass – 14 July at Regent’s University, London – This masterclass discusses the opportunities with clean, natural and vegan cosmetics.

Bread & Jam Festival – 19th – 20th July 2022 at Business Design Centre, London – The must-attend event for ambitious food & drink brands looking to scale fast.

The Pharmacy Show – 16-17 October 2022 at NEC, Birmingham – The major gathering for the Pharmacy Professionals of the sector for over a decade.

Just V Birmingham – 5-6 November at NEC, Birmingham – The winter event for the celebration of vegan, vegetarian and plant-based living.

World’s largest vegan labelling scheme

The Vegan Society’s trademark has been helping consumers identify products free of animal ingredients since 1990. It is now present on over 59,000 products worldwide — not just food and beverages, but also clothing, cosmetics, household items, and more. This makes the trademark both the oldest and the largest vegan labelling scheme globally.

Studies have found that over 91% of vegan consumers prefer to buy products that are clearly certified, as it increases their trust. Many are even willing to pay more for a certified product.

“We are really excited to be getting back to physical events this year, and to be exhibiting and partnering with so many forward-thinking event organisers,” said Eleanor McGregor, Events & Comms Officer at The Vegan Society. “For our first event of the year, we are thrilled to be working with IFE on the launch of the new Vegan and Plant Based area of the show. Combining our knowledge with the widespread demand for these options that IFE can facilitate will go a long way in getting more vegan products on shelves.”