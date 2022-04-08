Vegan Women Summit 2022 Returns to Inspire Rising Women Leaders

The Vegan Women Summit (VWS) is returning to Los Angeles on April 8 for a full day conference with top women business leaders, scientists and activists working to build a more compassionate and sustainable world. The sold-out event’s hosts will include vegan artist and entrepreneur Dominique Side, founder and CEO of multiple innovative ventures such as Vgn Bae Music Studios and The Luxury Vegan.

Empowering rising leaders

Founded by Jennifer Stojkovic, VWS is an organization that seeks to educate, inspire and empower women to bring greater compassion to their industry and careers. Through media and popular events, VWS says it is building a strong and inclusive community of ambitious female leaders. The organization’s work is supported by a diverse array of founders, investors, CEO’s, athletes, and nonprofits.

This year’s summit will gather thousands of in-person and virtual attendees for networking, in-depth panel discussions, and a Q&A with vegan investors, among other interactive sessions and activities. The event’s notable guests includes Alicia Silverstone, Maggie Baird, Emily Deschanel, Miyoko Schinner, Daniella Monet and many more.

VWS Marketplace

The 2022 summit will also feature the VWS Compassion Marketplace, where dozens of leading animal-free brands will showcase some of the best food, fashion and technology produced by female founders and innovators. Exhibiting brands include Abbot’s Butcher, Spero, Brave Robot, Ripple, MeliBio, Forager Project, Nature’s Fynd and Pro Veg International, among many others.

As Miyoko Schinner of Miyoko’s Creamery told Forbes: “My hope is that people will leave the Vegan Women Summit inspired and ready to step boldly into the future with great ideas and products that can transform the world into one based on compassion and sustainability.”

Virtual tickets are still available and can be purchased at this link.