Vegan Women Summit to Host Job Fair for Mission-Driven Employers

Vegan Women Summit (VWS) is to host an event series called VWS Connect, a job fair for “mission-driven employers building the future of food”. The first event will be held virtually on February 24.

All events will feature leading companies from around the world, including SuperMeat, ProVeg, Miyoko’s Creamery, and Rebellious Foods. Attendance is free, and attendees of all genders are welcome.

Participating companies will have a huge range of jobs available, across all career stages and departments. These will include roles in engineering, marketing, science, and advocacy, as well as higher-level executive positions.

In December, Vegan Women Summit hosted the first ever VWS Pathfinder event, a summit and pitching competition for women founders of plant-based companies. The competition was won by Renana Krebs, CEO of the sustainable vegan textiles company Algaeing.

A survey carried out by VWS last year revealed that 75 percent of women in the plant-based industry have faced gender bias at work, highlighting the need for equality.

“We are trailblazing a path forward for a more inclusive and equitable future of food,” said Jennifer Stojkovic, founder of VWS. “It’s no secret that women, specifically women of color, continue to be significantly underrepresented in this emerging industry. While our work has only just begun, VWS is dedicated to creating access to these high-quality, mission-driven jobs for all — and we’re proud to partner with so many employers from around the world to build this diverse and inclusive workforce.”

