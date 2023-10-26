Veganic Summit 2023: Guiding the Transition to Sustainable Plant-Based Farming Practices

The first-ever Veganic Summit is set to initiate a shift in conventional farming and gardening practices by advocating for entirely plant-based food systems. Scheduled to take place from November 10 to 12, 2023, this 3-day online event is a collaborative initiative between the Canadian-based Veganic Agriculture Network and Learn Veganic, along with global organizations the Vegan Organic Network, Certified Veganic and Biocyclic Vegan Network.

With a lineup of experienced veganic farmers and gardeners, the summit seeks to support farmers with the transition from conventional farming to veganic farming while highlighting the commercial viability of such methods.

The term “veganic,” also known as “stockfree,” pertains to farming and gardening techniques that utilize solely plant-based fertilizers, eliminating the need for chemical inputs or animal byproducts such as manure or bonemeal. By adopting veganic practices, farming can be conducted without relying on animal agriculture, ultimately reducing land usage and resource consumption, and promoting biodiversity.



Meg Kelly, a teacher at Learn Veganic and co-producer of the summit, emphasizes the significance of this shift, stating, “Many people are surprised to learn that our fruits and vegetables are often fertilized using the byproducts of animal agriculture, like blood meal and factory farm manure.” The summit aims to inform and inspire a diverse audience, including farmers, gardeners, homesteaders, activists, and the general public, encouraging them to explore more compassionate, healthier, and environmentally sustainable food systems.

Advantages of veganic farming

Kelly further underscores the advantages of veganic farming and gardening, highlighting its ethical treatment of animals, the reduction of contaminants in the food supply, and the efficient use of land resources, which also benefits wildlife.

The event offers a variety of workshops addressing how farms and gardens can thrive through plant-based techniques without relying on livestock or animal inputs and how these practices lead to healthier soils, greater biodiversity, and a lower environmental impact. The summit intends to guide society towards the adoption of fully plant-based food systems and empower individuals to implement veganic techniques in their own gardens or farms.

Speakers at the Veganic Summit include Helen Atthowe, author of The Ecological Farm, Iain Tolhurst, a stockfree organic farmer at Tolhurst Organic in England, and Jimmy Videle, author of The Veganic Grower’s Handbook and veganic seed producer. These experts will discuss the benefits and implementation of veganic agriculture.

The Veganic Summit is open to all, with free access to event recordings. There is also an All-Access Pass available, offering online Q&A sessions, networking opportunities, The Veganic Grower’s Handbook, and digital issues of Growing Green International magazine.

To attend the Veganic Summit, visit veganicsummit.com.