Veganuary 2022 Backed by Stars Including Joanna Lumley, Venus Williams & Bryan Adams

Veganuary 2022 backed by stars from across the globe, as campaign urges the public to “take climate action into your own hands”.

Next year’s Veganuary campaign, which urges people to try a vegan diet for the month of January, will be supported by a huge lineup of celebrities. Actor Joanna Lumley and poet Benjamin Zephaniah will join New York mayor Eric Adams, renowned chef Matthew Kenney, and businesswoman Deborah Meaden of Dragons’ Den.

All Veganuary participants will receive the campaign’s cookbook, which in 2022 will contain recipes from tennis player Venus Williams, ethologist Jane Goodall, musician Bryan Adams and more. Additionally, the campaign video will feature TV presenters Chris Packham and Jasmine Harman alongside soap stars Eva O’Hara and James Moore.

The impact of Veganuary

Following Veganuary 2021, 82% of participants reported that they had permanently reduced their meat consumption, with 30% remaining fully vegan and 68% reporting health improvements. This year’s campaign also saw a huge increase in vegan Deliveroo orders and sales of plant-based products in the UK.

Restaurant chains such as Chiquito and Wagamama and brands like Heinz all launched new vegan products for the 2021 campaign, and companies such as confectionary brand Hancocks have already announced new vegan products for Veganuary 2022.

“Veganuary’s mission is to make the world a kinder, safer, happier place for all, which makes their January campaign utterly irresistible,” said Joanna Lumley. “I’m in awe of every single person taking part for the climate, our rivers and oceans, forests and wild places, animals and people. You’re all angels.”