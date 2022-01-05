Harrods, Superdrug, and Other Major Companies Join Veganuary Workplace Challenge

Several large British companies have joined the Veganuary Workplace Challenge 2022, encouraging their entire teams to eat a vegan diet for the month of January.

Among the companies that have signed up is Harrods, the world’s leading luxury department store, along with Sky, Superdrug, Papa John’s, Volkswagen Group UK, NHS Supply Chain, and Adept Carehomes.

Most of the companies cited sustainability as their primary motive for taking part, with many hoping it will cut their carbon footprint. Health and beauty retailer Superdrug said it was participating as part of its cruelty-free philosophy.

“As a business, we care deeply about our continued commitment to initiatives such as Veganuary, our vegan and cruelty-free offering, CSR strategy and being the go-to place on the high street for vegan products,” said Jo Mackie, Customer and People Director at Superdrug. “We are pleased that our customers can confidently shop with us for products that are not only high quality but align with their ethics and purchasing priorities.”

Veganuary in 2022

The Veganuary campaign is receiving more attention than ever this year, with companies such as Quorn and Ready Burger launching new vegan products in celebration. Other brands are using Veganuary as an opportunity to run their own campaigns — such as Violife, which is encouraging consumers to switch to vegan cheese this month to benefit the planet.

Veganuary 2022 also has an impressive lineup of celebrity ambassadors, including Venus Williams, Joanna Lumley, Bryan Adams, Deborah Meaden, and Benjamin Zephaniah.

“It’s great to have so many businesses putting their values into action by taking part in Veganuary’s Workplace Challenge. It’s a fun way to unite their teams in a shared experience while demonstrating their commitment to reducing their impact on the planet and improving the health and wellbeing of their employees,” said Toni Vernelli, Veganuary’s Head of Communications.