vegconomist at the Anuga in Cologne: Some impressions from the first day of the fair

Anuga, the world’s leading trade fair for the food and beverage industry, opened its doors in Cologne today and once again invites visitors to explore and network. We from vegconomist are also present this year and have collected first impressions for our readers.

Since the plant-based food industry is strongly represented at this year’s trade fair, our team also had a full schedule right from the start. A first highlight was the exhibitor Prefera Foods with its plant-based fish alternative brand “Unfished“.

Prefera Foods / Unfished Image 1 of 5

Lotao Image 1 of 5

Veganz Image 1 of 5

Verdino Green Foods Image 1 of 5

NATURLI’ Foods A/S Image 1 of 3

Lotao , the German jackfruit specialist, also has its full range of plant-based alternative products in the bag. Veganz is a real heavyweight and a pioneer in the plant-based sector from Germany.This year’s Anuga also features a number of international exhibitors, such as Verdino Green Foods from Romania.The plant-based food brand Naturli from Denmark presents a wide range of vegan meat alternatives.Since we could only visit a part of the numerous vegan exhibitors on today’s first day of the fair, more impressions from Anuga will follow in the next two days.

Your vegconomist team

Share article: share

share

share

email