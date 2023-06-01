VegFest BCN 2023: Barcelona’s 1st Vegan Festival Returns This Weekend

This weekend marks the launch of the second edition of VegFest, Barcelona’s first vegan festival. It will take place on the 3rd and 4th of June at the popular venue Nau Bostik.

Organized by AnimaNaturalis, the event aims to raise awareness of animal rights, promote animal and environmentally-friendly lifestyles, and support its campaigns.

Founded in 2003, AnimaNaturalis is a non-profit organization working to implement, protect and raise awareness of animal rights in Spain and Latin America.

A cruelty-free lifestyle

VegFest BCN 2023 is sponsored by cosmetics brand LUSH; nonprofit organization Vegfund, empowering vegan activists worldwide; a well-fed world, a nonprofit advocating for plant-based solutions for a hungry world; and vegan beer company BdeGust.

The festival includes conferences revolving around veganism, concerts, DJ sets, and activities for all ages.

Cosmetic and vegan food stands will offer 100% plant-based food and products. Participant brands include Väcka, an innovative vegan cheese startup, The Veggie Point, and Veganashi.

“We want to demonstrate that a cruelty-free lifestyle is more than compatible with fun and leisure,” Cristina Ibáñez, the event coordinator, told La Vanguardia.