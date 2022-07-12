Veggiemania Takes Over Buenos Aires for Three-Day Culinary Festival

From the 12th to the 14th of July, Veggiemania is taking over the streets of Buenos Aires, Argentina, in a three-day celebration of vegan and vegetarian cuisine. Featuring limited edition dishes and promotional prices, the event aims to promote healthy meat-free eating in the city.

Each of the more than 20 participating restaurants will make a unique dish created especially for Veggiemania, to be sold in a combo format. The event is the brainchild of Nash Wigutov, an influencer and healthy eating advocate in Argentina, who has challenged the restaurants of Buenos Aires to rise to the Veggiemania challenge.

Despite being famed for its beef culture and one of the highest levels of meat consumption in the world, Argentina is seeing a surge in interest in plant-based eating. Driven by consumer demand, particularly from younger generations, companies like Buenos Aires-headquartered mycoprotein biotech Eternal and plant-based producer Tomorrow Foods are making waves in the country.

“Veggiemania is the first massive veggie culture event in Buenos Aires. For 3 days, a lot of vegan food lovers will gather in the best places of the city to celebrate and promote plant-based gastronomy as one of the great gastronomic trends of today,” states the event.