VeggieWorld Trade Show Takes Place in Lyon This Weekend After 2 Year Break

After a two-year hiatus, the VeggieWorld trade show will take place this weekend, February 4th and 5th, at La Sucrière in Lyon, France.

Over 2000 visitors will have the opportunity to discover vegan products from around 40 brands encompassing vegan food, fashion, cosmetics, and more.

The programme will include numerous events: conferences on plant-based food, animal welfare and the vegan market, as well as workshops and cooking demos presented by Fanny Amour Végétal and Rodolphe Landemaine, pastry chef and founder of Land & Monkeys plant-based pastries and co-founder of YUMGO plant-based eggs.

A catering area will also allow visitors to discover the diversity of vegan cuisine: from pokés to French pastries, to Asian and Spanish cuisine.

Many exhibitors will offer tastings of their products and present their latest innovations. Among the exhibitors, Petit Veganne, MORICE, Lamazuna and VEGETIME will be present.

The programme of this new edition is already available and can be seen here.