Vevolution to Host Pitch Event Featuring Five Groundbreaking Alt Protein Startups

Alt protein investment platform Vevolution will be hosting a pitch event on July 20, featuring five groundbreaking plant-based and cellular agriculture startups.

The participants are:

Willicroft — a plant-based cheese B-Corp which is now preparing to launch what is claimed to be the world’s first butter made using precision fermentation.

Cultimate Foods — a biotech firm specializing in cell cultivation, which will present its cultivated intramuscular animal fat.

Ikenga Wines — a tropical wine producer which has developed sustainable palm wine made without palm trees.

POSEIDONA — transforms invasive algae and waste streams into valuable protein ingredients.

RADIAL — uses fungi to transform agricultural residues into versatile biomaterials, offering sustainable alternatives for various manufacturing processes.

“Bold step”

Pitches will be assessed by a panel of judges and an audience of investors, including representatives from Mudcake, Rich Product Ventures, Astanor Ventures, and Sentient Ventures. These investors will provide possible funding opportunities, along with insights and guidance.

“Join us on July 20th as we take a bold step towards a kinder and more sustainable future,” says Vevolution. “Be part of the transformation and witness the unveiling of groundbreaking ideas that will shape the landscape of foodtech, cell cultivation, biotech, and next-gen materials.”

Accredited investors are invited to register for the event, which will take place remotely. However, it is advised that attendees RSVP promptly, as space is limited.