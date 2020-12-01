Violife Announced as Official Veganuary Sponsor

Violife, the vegan cheese brand which was acquired by Upfield, recently announced that it will be an official sponsor of Veganuary 2021 and will support the charity in its mission to encourage people around the world to adopt a plant-based lifestyle and diet next January and beyond.

The new partnership was announced at a time when demand for vegan alternatives to cheese is at an all-time high. Violife aims to continue to drive the growth of this market as the most popular vegan brand alternative in the UK. To achieve this, the company is relying on its innovation capability in this sector and is already planning to launch new ground-breaking alternative products in the coming months.

Simon Orchard, UK Country Manager at Violife, commented: “As the UK’s most popular dairy alternative, we are delighted to announce that we will be working with Veganuary as an official sponsor for 2021. Violife’s mission has always been to produce great tasting vegan products that everyone can enjoy. We want to offer our customers simple and tasty milk alternatives without compromise, that taste like their conventional counterpart!”

Ria Rehberg, CEO of Veganuary, said of the new partnership: “We are delighted that Violife is one of our official sponsors of the Veganuary 2021 campaign this year, offering dairy-free alternatives that are accessible to the general public. Violife is joining forces with our official sponsoring brands to inspire people to switch to a plant-based diet to protect the environment, prevent animal suffering and improve the health of millions of people”.

