Violife Sponsers Award at NYC Wine & Food Festival to Showcase Dairy-Free Cheese

Dairy-free cheese brand Violife announces its sponsorship of the “Powered by Plants Award” at the highly-anticipated Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival.

Violife will showcase its dairy-free cheese through a collaboration with Mike Puma, an award-winning chef known for his work at NYC’s Gotham Burger Social Club. Together, they will present festival attendees with a unique plant-based burger featuring Violife’s dairy-free cheese.

A highlight of Violife’s participation in the festival is the sponsorship of the new “Powered by Plants Award” at the Blue Moon Burger Bash hosted by Rachael Ray. As this event enters its 16th year as part of the festival, the Powered by Plants Award will spotlight plant-based alternatives to traditional meat patties for the first time. Contestants vying for this award must create burger patties with a minimum of 25% plant-based or alternative protein substitutes paired with plant-based or dairy-free condiments, sauces, or cheeses.



Rachel Waynberg, senior marketing manager of foodservice for Violife, expressed excitement about participating in the festival and the opportunity to contribute to its culinary diversity. “The beauty of the festival is the eclectic foods that everyone can enjoy, and we’re excited to bring Violife and dairy-free options to Burger Bash,” said Waynberg. “We’re always blown away by the creativity of these talented chefs, and we can’t wait to see the plant-based creations that Gotham Burger and the Powered by Plants Award competitors bring to the table.”



Expanding beyond the vegan market

This move is in line with Violife’s strategy to make its products more appealing and accessible to non-vegan consumers, as chief marketing officer Brian Orlando recently shared in an interview with vegconomist. Orlando explained that the decision to expand the company’s reach beyond the vegan community was driven by feedback from its consumers, many of whom seek dairy alternatives for various reasons, including allergies, indigestion, and sustainability concerns. To reflect this broader appeal, the company also adjusted its tagline from “100% vegan” to “100% dairy-free.”

This sponsorship follows another recent partnership in the UK, where Violife has become a sponsor of the historic Cheddar AFC, a football club based in the town from which Cheddar cheese originates. This move comes just weeks after Violife’s successful launch of “Cheddarton,” a plant-based cheese product described as “unfeasibly cheesy” by enthusiasts.

Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival will run from October 12 – 15 at Pier 86 in NYC, and The Blue Moon Burger Bash is scheduled for Friday, October 13 at 7:00 p.m.