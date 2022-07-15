Viva! Hosting Pop-up Restaurant to Launch ‘Eating the Earth’ Campaign Against Mass Extinction

The UK’s leading vegan charity Viva! is to host an immersive fine-dining experience to celebrate the launch of its new wildlife campaign: Eating the Earth. The exclusive campaign launch will allow the public to experience a meal that; “Doesn’t cost the earth”, raising awareness of the over one million species currently threatened with extinction worldwide.

Open for three nights only, guests will be immersed in a jungle environment and treated to a three-course plant-based dinner from chef Anton Petrov, featuring local and foraged ingredients. Viva! will also be revealing how eating meat, dairy, fish, and eggs is the number one driver for wildlife loss – and will highlight what this means for humanity’s future survival.

The weekend of celebration will showcase how going vegan is the solution to the wildlife crisis we are currently facing. Attendees will be the first to see Viva!’s hard-hitting campaign video and the brand new ‘Nature in Danger’ report – a comprehensive report highlighting the threat our world’s wildlife is facing due to our eating habits.

The event will run on Friday 29, Saturday 30, and Sunday 31 July only, at Studio Z in Brixton. Spaces are limited so booking beforehand is essential, find out more here.

“It’s so exciting to launch ‘Eating the Earth’: a campaign that will help people make the connection between what’s on their plates and how this impacts wildlife. The timing is right: we are experiencing the sixth mass extinction; our planet’s wildlife is declining at a rapid rate. Humanity is dependent on biodiversity and wildlife for our survival, it underpins all our livelihoods – from food systems to carbon storage. This fine-dining experience is the ideal way to launch the campaign, making clear that what we eat has far reaching consequences, while celebrating the difference adopting a vegan diet can make,” stated Viva!’s Environmental Campaigner Jasmine Clark.