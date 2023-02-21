The Vegan Women Summit (VWS) announces its return to New York City on May 18, 2023 for an all-new, 3 day experience. The annual summit, which is open to all genders, will feature its largest-yet gathering with over 100 speakers and brand activations from across the worlds of food, fashion and beauty, along with networking and professional development experiences.

This year, the summit is being welcomed by NYC Mayor Eric Adams, who will host an exclusive VIP reception at the Mayor’s Mansion.

Co-hosted by founder Jennifer Stojkovic and Conference Chair Miyoko Schinner, the Summit will be held at iconic event space 99 Scott in Brooklyn. After selling out in 2022, VWS says this year’s gathering is expanding to offer even more speakers, panelists and events, including the winners of its first-ever public choice speaker competition, voted on by 22,000 audience members.

The Summit will feature a hybrid of indoor and outdoor stages, including a festival-style courtyard, marketplace, networking alley, food trucks, and a premium activation space for brands.

“Bigger and better”

VWS notes there will be ample networking experiences, designed to connect attendees with job opportunities, investment opportunities, and mentorship in the field. In 2023, VWS is also launching its “industry-first” scholarship program, which will award selected recipients with a free ticket to attend the Summit.

“We are thrilled to bring the Vegan Women Summit back, bigger and better than ever!” comments Stojkovic. “More than half of our attendees are actually not vegan, which I think is a huge win. In fact, our mission at VWS is to showcase not only the lifestyle opportunities, but the incredible business case for the vegan food, fashion, and beauty industries.”

Mayor’s message

Ahead of the Summit, Mayor Eric Adams posted a video officially welcoming VWS to the city.

“The Vegan Women Summit will bring together leaders and professionals to talk about how we deliver better food choices for our people, improve public health, and lower carbon emissions,” Adams says in the video. “I know the power of healthier eating. A plant-based diet saved my life. And as mayor, I’m working across our city to transform our food systems and bring healthier food to our communities. I can’t wait to welcome the Vegan Women Summit to Brooklyn […] Remember, good health is not in your genes; it’s in your lunch.”

“Fostering entrepreneurship”

Event sponsors include abillion, Impossible Foods, Wicked Kitchen, Celsius, TiNDLE, Atlas Monroe, LUSH, the EVERY Company, Jack & Annie’s, Miyoko’s Creamery, Climax Foods, Violife, Nature’s Fynd, and more. The official charity partner is Mercy For Animals.

“We’re delighted to support the vision of the Vegan Women Summit,” said Vikas Garg, founder and CEO of abillion. “Jenny’s team has created a platform to foster entrepreneurship where it’s most needed.”