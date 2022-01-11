VWS to Bring Back World’s Only Future of Food Job Networking Fair

The Vegan Women Summit (VWS), a media and events organization dedicated to empowering women, is set to host the world’s only future of food job networking series, VWS Connect, on January 26th. Impressively, over 2,000 jobseekers have connected through VWS Connect since its launch in February 2021.

Building the future of food

The summit – described by VWS as “the world’s only job networking series dedicated to mission-driven employers building the future of food”, will feature leaders from across the plant-based industry including The Every Company (formerly Clara Foods), Miyoko’s, Ripple Foods, Next Gen Foods, Finless Foods, BIOMILQ, and more.

The virtual event takes place on January 26th, showcasing employers from around the world with vegan job roles across North America, Europe, and Asia. According to VWS, all of the participating companies currently have exciting job openings ranging from executive to entry level roles ranging from marketing, engineering, science, to advocacy, which they are hoping to fill at the event.

Jennifer Stojkovic, founder of VWS, shared, “Despite the pandemic, 2021 was a record year for both job opportunities and the food tech industry. It’s no surprise that many professionals, particularly women, are finding themselves attracted to the idea of starting a mission-driven career that betters the planet and the lives of all who inhabit it.

“There has never been a better time to jumpstart an innovative career”

“Last year, we connected over 2,000 jobseekers with the world’s top food tech brands, like Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat, and we couldn’t be more excited to kick off this year and our work to build a more diverse and equitable future of food. There has never been a better time to jumpstart an innovative career that combines your passion and talent, and we’re thrilled to have the industry’s fastest growing brands at our VWS Connect kickoff.”

Arturo Elizondo, CEO of The Every Company (formerly Clara Foods), a company creating egg protein through precision fermentation, commented, “At EVERY, we believe we are best when every perspective, every background, and every person is welcomed. Where every person is not just tolerated, but celebrated. And we could not be more egg-cited to hire some incredible VWS community members on our path to democratizing access to animal-free protein for everyone, everywhere!”

Andre Menezes, CEO of Next Gen Foods, enthused: “No meaningful positive transformation can be achieved on a global scale without diversity of backgrounds, points of views, skills, and cultures.

“While we see diversity in hiring across all levels as a very pragmatic business approach that enables our company to be better, faster, bigger and more sophisticated, we do recognise that this is unfortunately still an exception in the business world. Initiatives such as VWS Connect are great to help bridging this gap and we’re honoured to be part of it,” he added.

Interested employers and jobseekers can sign up now for VWS Connect at https://veganwomensummit.com/vws-connect.