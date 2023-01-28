Vegan Women Summit Reveals First Winners of 2023 Speaker Competition

The Vegan Women Summit (VWS) announces the first set of women chosen by popular vote to speak at the 2023 Summit. With 22,000 votes cast across six continents, VWS says this year marks the event’s first-ever public choice speaker competition.

This year’s winning panels and speakers include Kate Dugan, Vice President of Brand Innovation at Beyond Meat, and Chef Babette Davis, with more selections to be announced.

The Vegan Women Summit 2023, which is open to attendees of all genders, will take place on May 18, 19, and 20th in New York City. The summit feature over 100 speakers and 50 brands in food, fashion, beauty, and sustainability.

Diverse topics

According to VWS, this year’s winning public choice speakers represent a wide range of fields, from plant-based executives, fashion designers and actors, to climate activists, doctors, and many more.

Topics for discussion will include:

-The role of women in cultivated meat and food innovation

-The status of the plant-based industry

-The rise of cruelty-free fashion on runways

The public choice winners will join a lineup of previously announced VWS speakers, including host Miyoko Schinner, Founder of Miyoko’s; Dr. Sandhya Sriram, Group CEO of Shiok Meats; Lauren Toyota, Founder of Hot for Food; Leah Garces, President of Mercy for Animals; and many more.

Founded by Jennifer Stojkovic, VWS is an organization that seeks to educate and empower women to bring greater compassion to their industry and careers. VWS 2023 is supported by headline sponsor, abillion, as well as lead sponsors Impossible Foods, TiNDLE Foods, Atlas Monroe, and Wicked Kitchen.

“Meaningful connections”

“I’m so proud to be a part of a network of women leaders,” said selected speaker Chef Babette Davis, an award-winning chef and athlete. “We all know there is strength in numbers, but what makes us stronger is our alignment in positive impact. My message is simple: love your age by making the conscious decision to do so.”

Selected speaker Kate Dugan shared, “I cannot wait for the Vegan Women Summit this year, and I’m elated to be speaking. As an attendee for the past two years, I’ve left with new, meaningful connections and reassurance that changing our food system for the better is possible – particularly, if the inspiring and motivated women I’ve met have anything to do with it.”

Tickets to The Vegan Women Summit are available at http://vws2023.com.