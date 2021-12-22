    • Welcome to the Live Webinar Plantbaser: New Product Development in 15 minutes

    December 22, 2021
    Categories
    Fairs & Events
    Voiced by Amazon Polly

    Planteneers - Plantbaser - New product development in 15 minutes

    Find out more about the Plantbaser, and experience a product configuration live on Tuesday 25 January 2022 at 4PM (CET). Sign up with the form here!

    Vegconomist and Planteneers will show the configurator in detail together. Dr. Dorotea Pein and Florian Bark of Planteneers will demonstrate the simple handling, and explain the benefits for companies. After you register we’ll send additional instructions by mail. Plan about an hour for the webinar.

    Speakers

    Dr. Dorotea Pein
    Head of Product Management Planteneers
    https://www.linkedin.com/in/drdoroteapein/

    Click here to display content from us02web.zoom.us

    Share article:

    • Latest News

  • The vegconomist-newsletter:
    information for decision-makers

    Subscribe for the vegconomist-newsletter and regularly
    receive the most important news from the vegan business world.

    Invalid email address