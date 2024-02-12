WHEATY to Present New Seitan-Based Meat Alternatives at BIOFACH

In time for BIOFACH 2024, TOPAS GmbH is presenting various new vegan products without fillers and additives with its flagship brand WHEATY.

The world’s leading trade fair for organic food BIOFACH starts again in Nuremberg, tomorrow February 13. And this year the pioneering company for organic vegan meat alternatives in Germany, TOPAS GmbH, founded by Klaus Gaiser in 1993, will be there once again. The company can be found in Hall 9, Stand 409. This year, managing director Klaus Gaiser and his team will present new products on-site, which will then be added to the order lists via organic wholesalers from March 2024.

The specialist retail brand WHEATY has been one of the established players in the refrigeration sector for meat alternatives for over 30 years and this year incorporates the ongoing demand in the grilling, cold cuts and protein snack segments.



The new Vegan Feuerwurst (“fire sausage”) is based on seitan in a vegan skin that can be fried, grilled and heated. The advantage of this edible skin is that it keeps the aromatic taste in the meat and guarantees the right “snap”. The seasoning is slightly spicy and allows for many cooking and grilling variations. The “Bresaola” cold cut, also based on seitan, is described as delicate and fine and is suitable, for example, as a baguette cold cut or as a highlight on an antipasti platter.

The WHEATY Snacker line is expanding with the new “Weenie Snacker”. Thanks to a high proportion of easily digestible plant proteins, the snack is particularly intended for active people and athletes. All new products, like the entire WHEATY range, are produced strictly in accordance with the guidelines of the EU organic seal and do not contain any artificial flavors, fillers or questionable additives, says the brand.



Further information: wheaty.de