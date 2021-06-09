World’s Biggest Meat Fair Agrees Strategic Agreement With Association for Alternative Sources of Protein (BALPro)

As we revealed in November, the world’s leading trade fair for animal meats – IFFA – announced that it was opening up to alt proteins for the first time after seven decades of being fully dedicated to butchery, with a new subtitle, Technology for Meat and Alternative Protein.



“This will enable us to demonstrate and make more accessible the full potential of alternative sources of protein the conventional meat industry”

IFFA first began in 1949 as part of the conference of the Butchers’ Association at Frankfurt Fair and Exhibition Centre. The event centre Messe Frankfurt now informs vegconomist it has agreed a strategic cooperation agreement with the Association for Alternative Sources of Protein (BALPro) for the event in 2022. The collaboration will focus on a specialist and technological exchange of knowledge about the new alternative proteins product segment at the fair.

With the new sub-title, ‘Technology for Meat and Alternative Proteins’, IFFA will spotlight the rapid growth of meat alternatives and the manufacturing processes behind them, as well as spotlighting process technologies for obtaining protein from vegetable sources and cell-based meat.

Kerstin Horaczek, Vice President Technology of Messe Frankfurt, explains: “We are delighted to be working together with BALPro for IFFA 2022. With their expertise in the production, innovation and marketing of alternative proteins, the association and its members will make an important contribution to the development and interaction of the global food industry at IFFA. Our cooperation will generate numerous points of reference offering IFFA participants genuine added value – from expert advice to interesting contributions to the programme of events at the fair.”

Headquartered in Düsseldorf, the Association for Alternative Sources of Protein (Verband für Alternative Proteinquellen e.V. – BALPro) is a network of start-ups, companies and food experts covering the whole of Germany.At present, BALPro has over 90 members. They include start-ups and organisations, research facilities, producers of insect-based nutrition and in-vitro meat, as well as representatives of the conventional meat industry who are working continuously to integrate alternative products into their ranges.

Fabio Ziemssen, BALPro Chair: “We are very pleased to be collaborating with Messe Frankfurt for IFFA 2022. This will enable us to demonstrate and make more accessible the full potential of alternative sources of protein the conventional meat industry.”

Share article: share

share

share

email