World’s First Plant-based Burger King Restaurant to Open its Doors in Germany

Global fast-food chain Burger King is to open the world’s first Plant-based Burger King Restaurant in Cologne, Germany. Working in collaboration with The Vegetarian Butcher, the chain aims to display its increasing commitment to plant-based fast food with the new slogan, “100% taste, 0% meat”.

Running from June 7 to 11, Burger King will be offering its range of exclusively plant-based meats and giving consumers and industry players the chance to take a look at some of its recent product innovations. One such product will be its Plant-based Long Chicken Patty, debuting for the first time in Germany.

Open Invitation

Burger King will be holding an event at the restaurant with the chance to meet with some of the heads of Burger King Germany, including Cornelius Everke, Managing Director, Klaus Schmäing, Marketing Director, and Tim Lenke, Senior Manager Product Development & Innovation. Also in attendance will be Jochanan Senf, Vice President Foods DACH, and Harm van Tongeren, Vice President of Unilever Food Solutions & Langnese at Unilever Deutschland GmbH, which includes The Vegetarian Butcher brand.

They will be answering questions relating to the plant-based range, trends in the industry as well as the further development of the brands according to COVID-19. Virtual attendance is also offered, with confirmation needed by May 31, 2021.

The specially designed Plant-based Restaurant is situated on Schildergasse 114, 50667 Cologne, Germany. There will also be a free plant-based product available for customers in participating restaurants throughout Germany during the campaign period, with coupons available via the Burger King app.

The move follows recent news in the UK of Burger King’s launch of The Vegan Royale nationwide, also offering a plant-based chicken patty made by The Vegetarian Butcher and even featuring vegan mayonnaise as well as Vegan Society certification.

Share article: share

share

share

email