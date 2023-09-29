Yo Egg to Debut Mini Plant-Based Sunny-Side-Up Eggs at Vkind Experience in LA

Vegan platform Vkind announces that the Israeli startup Yo Egg will debut mini plant-based sunny-side-up eggs at its forthcoming multicultural food event, the Vkind Experience (VKX).

Yo Egg, also based in Southern California, developed the mini-eggs, especially for VKX. The new product will be featured in a custom dish curated by celebrity chef Chris Tucker for the event’s Asian room.

According to Vkind, VKX is a comprehensive plant-based food experience that will immerse participants in a multi-sensory world, offering a tour through eleven themed rooms covering 35,000 square feet at Magic Box in Los Angeles. The event is scheduled for the 11th and 12th of November, 2023. This event follows Vkind’s successful vegan cooking competition show Peeled, sponsored by VFC, the famous UK vegan fried chicken brand.

Star Simmons, founder of Vkind, says: “We are absolutely thrilled to feature Yo Egg’s newest invention at the Vkind Experience. It’s not just an egg; it’s also an experience not to be missed!”

Yo Egg’s products have gained recognition, winning a FABI Innovation award and being selected as one of eight “FABI Favorites” by the National Restaurant Association. Particularly notable are its unique plant-based runny eggs and poached eggs, which have garnered partnerships in food service with fast-casual chain Veggie Grill and other restaurants in Los Angeles.



Advancements in food technology

“At Yo Egg, innovation never sleeps. We’ve crafted this delectable, bite-sized egg specifically for VKX2023. It’s not only an advancement in food technology but also an absolute culinary delight that you won’t want to miss,” said Eran Groner, CEO of Yo Egg.

“This exciting plant-based egg and the Vkind Experience represent a bridge between culinary art and sustainable choices. We invite everyone to be part of this extraordinary journey,” Simmons concluded.