abillion Announces Results of First Vegan Beauty Awards

    April 29, 2022
    abillion recently published its Vegan Beauty Awards, the platform’s first consumer and member-driven awards for the most preferred vegan and cruelty-free beauty products around the world. The awards are based on unique consumer ratings, total number of reviews, and consumer sentiment scores.

    “These awards are proof that customers are looking to adopt more sustainable and green beauty products as an integral part of their lifestyle”

    The winning 25 products culminated from reviews of over 47,000 products, between 1 January 2020 and 31 December 2021. Countries with the most awarded brands are the USA, Argentina, and South Africa.

    Lush in the lead

    Lush charity pot abillion
    Image: abillion

    Body & Skincare

    1. Charity Pot by LUSH Fresh Handmade Cosmetics
    2. Sleepy Body Lotion by LUSH Fresh Handmade Cosmetics
    3. Crema corpo all’olio di argan from Omia Laboratoires
    4. LECHE EXTRA HUMECTANTE PARA MANOS Y CUERPO con Neroli Salvaje con extracto Orgánico de Oliva by Veganis
    5. LECHE EXTRA HUMECTANTE PARA PIERNAS Y CUERPO Pera Silvestre & Macadamia con extracto Orgánico de Oliva by Veganis
    6. EXFOLIANTE CORPORAL RENOVACION PROFUNDA Pera Silvestre & Macadamia con extracto Orgánico de Oliva by Veganis
    7. The Carefree Déodorant from nuud
    8. Desodorante Antitranspirante Roll-on Proteccion y Confort Tododia by Natura
    9. Desodorante de Limón by Terra Cosmética Natural
    10. Hyaluronic acid 2%+B5 by The Ordinary
    11. Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% by The Ordinary
    12. Agua Micelar by Garnier
    13. Protector Solar Factor 50 UVA 11 by Rayito de Sol
    14. Protector Solar FPS30 by Veganis
    Tarte Cosmetics
    Tarte Cosmetics

    Makeup

    1. Shape Tape Concealer by tarte cosmetics
    2. Eyeshadow Primer Potion by Urban Decay
    3. Compact Foundation by PuroBIO
    4. Tattoo Liner in Trooper Black by KVD Beauty
    5. Mascara Dark Love by Clio Makeup
    6. Better than Sex Mascara by Too Faced
    7. All nighter Makeup Setting Spray – Long Lasting by Urban Decay
    ph bio abillion
    Image: abillion

    Hair

    1. Balsamo Camomilla e Aloe Vera by Phbio
    2. Acondicionador Solido by Terra Cosmética Natural
    3. Fructis Hair Food Banana Nutriente by Garnier
    4. Mascara Capilar Morte Súbita by Lola Cosmetics

    Says abillion: “These awards are proof that customers are looking to adopt more sustainable and green beauty products as an integral part of their lifestyle. In 2020, the global vegan cosmetics market was valued at approximately US$15.1 billion with a projected CAGR of 5.1%, reaching US$21.4 billion by 2027. According to the Vegan Cosmetics – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics report, the skincare segment is witnessing maximum demand and is poised to expand at a CAGR of 5.6%. Despite its humble roots in catering towards a niche segment, it is fast proving to be gaining mass acceptance.”

    See the full awards here: https://www.awards.abillion.com/vegan-beauty-awards-2022

